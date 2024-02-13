Stop AP, Karnataka from building more irrigation projects: Owaisi

Hyderabad: Akbaruddin Owaisi, AIMIM floor leader in the Assembly, on Monday asked the government to take immediate measures to stop Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from constructing projects on the river Krishna and Tungabhadra respectively.



He expressed concern that the construction of the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project on the Krishna by AP and a new dam planned by Karnataka on the Tungabhadra will affect the flow of water to Telangana state.Participating in the debate on the Krishna water issue in the House on Monday, Owaisi asked the state government to give a clarity on the gazette issued by the central government in July 2021 taking over all projects on Krishna and Godavari in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by KRMB and GRMB respectively.Owaisi also sought details on what will be the fate of unapproved projects that were undertaken on Krishna and Godavari by the Telangana government since the Centre gazette stipulates that KRMB and GRMB will take a final call on them.