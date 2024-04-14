Stones Pelted at Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan Meetings

Visakhapatnam: A day after chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked by stones at Vijayawada, unknown persons threw stones at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at Tenali and in the evening at Chandrababu Naidu while he was addressing a public meeting at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Reports said the stones narrowly missed Chandrababu, and the unidentified attackers managed to escape. Chandrababu expressed anger at the incident and issued a stern warning to those responsible.

``Blade batch and stone pelters have been deputed to this meeting. I cannot understand what the police are doing,’’ Chandrababu Naidu said, interrupting his speech.



His security personnel were put on alert following the stone-throwing incident. Live TV cameras showed TD workers and the police chasing some people but none was caught.



Senior police officers initially denied the incident but one of them said police were probing into the incident and it would take some time to get the full details.



``When I was not scared of bombs why should I be scared of stones,’’ Naidu said, resuming his speech at the Prajagalam. Naidu blamed chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for all the three incidents.



He said there was talk of power cut when stones were thrown at the chief minister in the heart of Vijayawada and security lapse. The chief minister himself should take the blame for these lapses and hold the DGP and intelligence chief responsible.



`` I responded within minutes and so were the prime minister and other leaders across the country. We did not think of politics. But YSRC leaders were quick in blaming me for the incident. But none reacted when stones were thrown at Pawan Kalyan and me,’’ Naidu said.



He said hurling missiles at him was not new. During a protest by Amaravathi farmers, a slipper was hurled at him while he was passing near Venkatapalem on his way to the site of construction works at Amaravati.



The day also witnessed stone pelting at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Reports said Pawan Kalyan as a part of his election campaign, landed at Tenali by a helicopter. After he got down from the helicopter, a person hurled a stone at him. The stone missed him and fell near the helipad. The Jana Sena workers quickly reacted and caught hold of the man and handed him over to the police. He is being questioned now.