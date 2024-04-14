Stone Attack on Jagan Sparks Sympathy, Outcry

Visakhapatnam: The stone attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stirred a wave of sympathy across various segments of society, sparking debates about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Expressing their distress, many women and members of the middle class have condemned the attack as inhumane. They have cited the CM’s positive impact on their lives.

Jyothi, a lab technician at a diagnostic conglomerate, denounced violence during campaigns, stressing its undemocratic nature. Somamma, a household helper, echoed sentiments of support, highlighting the Chief Minister's help to women workers.

Ayya Sunitha from Netta Kuppam in Chandragiri constituency said the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy is unjust and unwarranted.

Malladi Satyaveni, a fisherwoman, suspected involvement from opponents of the government, particularly those agitating against the capital relocation.

People from different professions and walks of life have added to the discourse. Piru, the owner of a chicken shop in Ram Nagar, lamented the attack, emphasising the positive impact the Chief Minister has had on individuals like himself.

Mohan Babu, a watchman, speculated that the opposition might be behind the attack, fearing the Chief Minister's rising popularity.

Vasu, an auto driver, refrained from aligning with any political party but questioned the motive behind the attack. He advised against making unfounded accusations without official confirmation.

Charan, a student, emphasised the need for enhanced security measures during political campaigns to prevent such incidents in the future.

However, not all reactions have been of unwavering support. A. Surya Kumari, a housewife from Ramanaiahpeta near Kakinada, expressed scepticism, suggesting the incident might be a ploy for sympathy ahead of elections.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with speculation, with some suggesting the attack could have been orchestrated by Chief Minister Reddy himself to gain sympathy.