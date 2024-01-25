State To Unveil Urban Policy With Focus On Sustainability

Hyderabad: The Revanth Reddy-led government is poised to unveil a comprehensive urban policy, signalling its commitment to sustainable growth with a primary focus on infrastructure development and employment generation, said IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu.

Speaking at the 'Infra and Real Estate Summit,' organised by industry body CII Telangana here on Thursday, the minister disclosed the government's ambitious plans, including the establishment of a modern sports city. He also said that the government is actively exploring public-private partnerships across 12-14 sectors, including agriculture.

A key highlight of the government's vision is the rejuvenation of the Musi River, drawing inspiration from London's River Thames. Explaining further, Sridhar Babu said this initiative would serve as a future growth engine and involve local communities as key stakeholders.

The Musi river rejuvenation, envisioned under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, aims to cover a 55-km stretch and feature an array of amenities, including amusement parks, waterfalls, water sports, street vendors, a business area, and a shopping mall. The government is in talks with global entities like Disney to participate in this project.

Sridhar Babu underscored the government's focus on ensuring business continuity and enhancing the overall ease of doing business. “Somebody might have done a good job but we assure you that we will do an even better job,” he said.

Reflecting on the National Dam Safety Authority's observations regarding the Medigadda barrage, the minister said the project is poor in design and poor in quality. Such things reflect badly on the local industry. "We will curtail wasteful expenditure. This is aligned with our efforts to implement the government's six guarantees," he said.

Hyderabad, already a favoured destination for businesses seeking alternatives to China, is further solidifying its position as an investment destination. Six entities expressed interest in establishing data centres in the state.

Discussing mobility, Sridhar Babu praised Hyderabad's robust metro rail system and revealed ongoing discussions about the potential addition of a monorail facility.

Dana Kishore, principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development, highlighted Hyderabad's existing talent pool and infrastructure, reinforcing its attractiveness to businesses. He stressed the need to focus on skilling the youth in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

CII Telangana chairman C. Shekar Reddy lauded the government's success in securing investments at Davos and commended the real estate summit's alignment with the broader vision for a mega master plan. This approach, encompassing urban policies, infrastructure development, and economic strategies, positions the Telangana government for significant strides in fostering sustainable and inclusive growth, he said.