State Pay Committee Seeks Input from Employees

Hyderabad: The chairman of the Pay Revision Committee (PRC) has sought suggestions from associations of employees and pensioners of the state government. The employees of local bodies including zilla grandhalaya samsthas, aided institutions and universities who are drawing revised pay scales of 2020 and other stakeholders may submit their suggestions, representations and views.

The suggestions can be on the minimum and maximum pay; scales of pay; fitment; increment; dearness allowance; house rent allowance; city compensatory allowance; other allowances; special pays; automatic advancement and pensionary benefits, to the committee in writing in person, by post or email, on or before March 4.

The state government had constituted the PRC on October 2 to submit recommendations with regard to the revision of scales with effect from July 1, 2023, for state government employees and pensionsers.