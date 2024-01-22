Hyderabad: The committee constituted by the state government to revamp Dharani portal has decided to make field visits to districts soon to meet people and examine grievances being faced by them on land-related issues after Dharani came into force in October 2020.

The committee on Monday met for the third time since it was formed on January 10 at the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA).

The committee found that lakhs of grievances were lying pending with the revenue department for the last three years with no proper redressal mechanism in the Dharani portal.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, committee member M. Kodanda Reddy said they have identified about 35 defects in Dharani portal which need to be rectified. He also said that the new Revenue Act brought by the previous BRS government in 2018 to introduce Dharani portal also has several lapses which need to be amended.

Kodanda Reddy said that the committee will submit an interim report to the state government soon on the discrepancies in Dharani portal.

Former CCLA Raymond Peter, who is also a member of the committee, said that they will discuss with all the departments that are linked to Dharani. He said the committee will find short term and long term solutions for resolving Dharani issues and submit a report to the state government.