State-of-the-art Dental Centre for Defence Personnel



The new building can conduct eight dental surgeries at the same time with hi-tech equipment, facilitating specialised treatment for various dental ailments. Its architectural design incorporates elements reflecting the military history of Hyderabad-Secunderabad and the cultural heritage of Andhra-Telangana, creating a conducive environment for dental care services.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by Maj. Gen. Rakesh Manocha, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, headquarters, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, along with senior officials, veterans, and defence civilians. The occasion provided an opportunity to showcase the advanced infrastructure and specialised dental services available at the new centre.

A new state-of-the-art military dental centre was inaugurated in Secunderabad to enhance healthcare services for personnel associated with the Armed Forces. The three-storey building, inaugurated on Thursday showcases modern facilities and specialised treatment options.



