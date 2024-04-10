State-Level Female Sportsperson's Body Found, Family Lodges Murder Complaint

The Odisha police on Tuesday recovered the body of a state-level female sportsperson from her rented house in Bhubaneswar.



The deceased was identified as Sarojini Sundar. She was a state-level boxer and kho-kho player.

A resident of Jagadalpur village under Delanga block in Puri district, Sarojini was working at a bike showroom at Cuttack Road in Bhubaneswar. Her body was found hanging in her rented house near Harihar Vidyapitha behind Bhubaneswar Court under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

However, it was not ascertained whether it is a murder or suicide. Upon being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body.

A case in this connection has been registered and the body has been sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation into the incident is currently underway. The house owner and local people are also being questioned by police regarding the incident, said sources.

As per police sources, more information about the incident could be divulged after the post-mortem report comes out.

The family members of the deceased, who arrived in Bhubaneswar after being informed by the police, said they suspected foul play and alleged that Sarojini might have been murdered.