State-Level Aadudam Andhra Tourney Begins In Vizag





Visakhapatnam: Aadudam Andhra state-level sports competitions began with a bang in Visakhapatnam on Friday, with youth services and sports minister R.K. Roja inaugurating the tournament. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Roja underlined that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already released Rs 120 crore for Aadudam Andhra. She pointed out that Rs 12.5 crore will be distributed as cash prizes to winners of the tourney. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Roja underlined that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has already released Rs 120 crore for Aadudam Andhra. She pointed out that Rs 12.5 crore will be distributed as cash prizes to winners of the tourney.



Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAP) managing director Dhyan Chandra said the state government is organising Aadudam Andhra to bring out the talent among sportspersons.



He pointed out that Aadudam Andhra games involving five sports started on December 26, 2023 at the village and ward-level. Mandal, constituency and district-level tournaments followed, with the state-level competitions being held now. 3.30 lakh teams participated at village and ward secretariat-levels, 1.24 lakh teams at the mandal level, 7,346 teams at the constituency level and 1,731 teams at the district level.



SAP chairman Baireddy Siddhartha Reddy, principal secretary Pradyumna, district collector Dr. A. Mallikarjuna were among those who participated in the inaugural function.



