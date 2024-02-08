State-level Aadudam Andhra in Vizag from Feb. 9

Visakhapatnam: The state-level “Aadudam Andhra” competitions will be held at the Railway Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 9. In this regard, Vizag joint collector Mayur Ashok reviewed arrangements for the event with officials concerned on Wednesday.

Ashok said players who have won the district-level competitions will reach Visakhapatnam to participate in the state-level competitions. He asked officials to take all measures for accommodating them.

Accommodation is expected to be provided in them in Andhra University hostels. Special buses, food and security will be provided to the players.

Visakhapatnam collector A. Mallikarjuna inspected the K.V. Gopala Swamy Amphitheatre in Andhra University on Wednesday, where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the valedictory programme of “Aadudam Andhra”.

Andhra University vice chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and GVMC commissioner Saikanth Varma accompanied the collector.

The collector said they are also inspecting other venues, including the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, for the event.