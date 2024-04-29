State govt. warns of stern against shopkeepers for selling spurious seeds

Hyderabad: The Agriculture department has warned of stringent action against seed sellers for indulging in sale of spurious seeds to farmers across the State and cheating them.



Cautioning farmers to be alert while purchasing seeds from licensed shopkeepers, the Agriculture department said stringent action would be taken against shopkeepers if anyone found to be selling spurious seeds. The State government has also alerted the Police and Vigilance and Enforcement (V&C) departments to maintain a constant vigil on sale of spurious seeds.

As the possibility of getting spurious seeds to Telangana from neighbouring States was bright, both the Police and V&C departments must step up surveillance forming special teams and render justice to farmers. The two departments already identified 12 persons, who allegedly indulged in sale of spurious seeds and registered criminal cases against them.

Officials said sale of seeds without proper license from the department concerned amounts to stern punishment under provisions of Seeds (Control) Act-1983. Officials also asked farmers to obtain a receipt for purchasing seeds from the shop and keep it with them till completion of shifting their agricultural produce to the market.