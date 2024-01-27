Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Telangana state government was not moving on land acquisition for the modernization of the Secunderabad railway station.

Addressing a meeting of the District Development Coordination Committee (Disha) attended by Hyderabad district collector D. Anudeep and senior officials, Kishan Reddy said the Centre was spending `715 crore on the project but the cooperation required from the state government was lacking.

Kishan Reddy also said the government should take the initiative to complete land acquisition for the Cherlapally railway terminal.

He called on the state government to take steps to ensure that Hyderabad’s needs were not ignored and that the GHMC, and surrounding municipalities, have adequate funds to serve the people.

Kishan Reddy said 80 per cent of revenue generated in Telangana state came from Hyderabad and it was up to the state government to ensure that the needs of the city were not ignored. Hyderabad has problems related to drinking water supply, as well as sewerage management. Many anganwadis, schools and hostels do not have their own buildings, and contractors hired by the civic bodies are not being paid their bills, he said.