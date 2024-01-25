State committed to village centric development: Dr Tamilisai

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday is an occasion for reflection, and get “inspired towards nation-building, eradicating colonial remnants, preserving our heritage, fostering unity, and instilling civic responsibility.” In her Republic Day message, the Governor said, “Let's strive to achieve these objectives to transform India into Viksit Bharat by 2047.”



She also said the state government will adopt a village-centric approach, formulating development plans accordingly. Recognising the pivotal role of farmers, our primary focus is on enhancing their economic stability and fostering prosperity in every village keeping the ideals of the Constitution in view.



The state was formed in alignment with the desires of four crore people, the supreme sacrifices of youth and persistent efforts of students. It is the government's steadfast belief that elected governments should govern with profound consideration for the sacrifices made by the martyrs, acting with the utmost responsibility. “The state government’s objective is to govern in harmony with the aspirations of martyrs, the struggles faced by students, and the collective desires of civil society,” she said.



The Governor said, “Let's collectively recommit ourselves to the ideals, rights, and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution on this momentous occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Together, let's shape a future resonating with the spirit of unity and progress, ensuring that the coming years illuminate even brighter in the Amrit kaal to make it a Viksit Bharat.”



