State Cabinet to Meet on Tuesday to Announce Sops Ahead of LS Poll Code

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has convened a meeting of the Cabinet on March 12. The timing assumes significance amid reports that the Election Commission would issue the Lok Sabha election schedule any day after March 13.

Official sources said that Revanth Reddy convened the Cabinet meeting at short notice in order to take key decisions on welfare schemes and development programmes since the model code of conduct is expected to come into force any time after Wednesday.

The Chief Minister is keen on clearing some proposals with regard to implementation of welfare schemes.

The Cabinet is expected to take a decision on crop loan waiver of up to Rs.2 lakh promised during the Assembly polls, which is one of its Six Guarantees if it is voted to power.

Since assuming office on December 7, the Congress government has implemented free bus travel to women in TSRTC buses, doubling of health insurance cover to Rs.10 lakh under Rajiv Arogyasri, providing domestic gas at Rs.500 per cylinder and supply of free electricity to households up to 200 units. Reddy will launch one more guarantee-constructing ‘Indiramma houses’ at Bhadrachalam on Monday.

The Cabinet meeting is expected to take decisions on increasing posts under Group-2 and Group-3 recruitment notifications; clear pending three DAs of state government employees; expediting the process of submission of second PRC report and approving interest-free loans to women SHGs, which was stopped by the previous government.