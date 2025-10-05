Starmer To Visit India On Oct. 8-9

NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India next week on a two-day official trip, marking his first visit to the country since assuming office in July last year.

Starmer will hold wide ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 9 in Mumbai, where both leaders will also attend the Global Fintech Fest and deliver keynote addresses. They are scheduled to engage with industry experts, policymakers, and innovators during the event.

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday said Starmer’s visit from October 8 to 9 would provide a “valuable opportunity” to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the UK for a forward-looking partnership.

The two Prime Ministers will review progress across various aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in line with ‘Vision 2035’, a focused, time-bound 10-year roadmap of programmes and initiatives, the MEA said in a statement.

“Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a central pillar of the future economic partnership. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement said.

The landmark free trade pact, signed during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to London in July 2025, aims to enhance market access, reduce tariffs on British whisky, cars, and other goods, and double bilateral trade by 2030.

“The visit will build on the momentum generated by Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the UK on July 23-24, 2025, and will reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to strengthen a forward-looking partnership,” the MEA added.