Standing Panel Polls, General Body Meeting Delays: GHMC Chief Blamed

Hyderabad: Hours after meeting Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday for the first time after the new state government was formed, mayor G. Vijayalakshmi accused Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ronald Rose for delaying the conduct of election for the civic body’s standing committee and also in convening the general body meeting.



In a video released by the mayor's office later, she stated as the commissioner had not responded to the letters sent by her, she had met the Chief Minister. She said that she had written the letter after corporators from all the parties had given her representations seeking standing committee elections and the general body meeting.The mayor mentioned that the Chief Minister had called the commissioner in her presence.She also clarified that she was not joining Congress.However, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the GHMC commissioner said that he had received the letter only on Saturday."The Chief Minister will hold a meeting with MA&UD principal secretary Dana Kishore and GHMC commissioner Sunday morning," said a senior GHMC official.Recently, Congress and BJP corporators blamed the mayor for delaying the elections to the standing committee and the general body meeting. Meanwhile, BRS corporators blamed the commissioner for the delay, while AIMIM, without blaming anyone, demanded the council meeting.A BJP corporator filed a writ petition in the High Court on February 1 seeking directions to the GHMC to conduct the general body meeting as per the schedule prescribed in Sec 88 (c) of GHMC act. While the tenure of the 15-member standing committee, which should meet every week, ended in November 2023, the last general body meeting was held in August, whereas it should meet once in three months.The GB meeting is where corporators report grievances from their respective wards in the presence of the mayor, commissioner and HoDs of various wings.