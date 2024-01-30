MK Stalin Meets Djokovic on Flight

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin, who reached Madrid on Monday to meet representatives of Spain’s industry and trade bodies and also honchos of industrial houses, had a surprise in the skies when he met tennis legend Novak Djokovic on the flight and even had a photograph taken with him.

Besides uploading the photograph of him with the tennis player on X, Stalin announced his arrival, which marked his maiden visit to Europe as Chief Minister. He was received by the employees of the Indian embassy in Madrid with the Indian ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik welcoming him with bouquets.Stalin said that in the meeting with the industry leaders he would explain the opportunities available in Tamil Nadu in his bid to draw investments to the State.Before taking off for Spain, the Chief Minister said his earlier tours to the United Arab Emirates, Japan and Singapore had helped attract investments worth Rs 7,442 crore, opening up job opportunities for more than 17,000 people in the State.