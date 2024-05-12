Top
Home » Nation

Stage Set for Polling for Adilabad Lok Sabha Seat

Nation
DC Correspondent
12 May 2024 6:01 PM GMT
Stage Set for Polling for Adilabad Lok Sabha Seat
x
Adilabad collector and election nodal officer Rajarshi Shah appealed to the people to ensure peaceful polling. As many as 1515 elderly persons availed the home voting facility. Wheelchairs were kept at the polling booths for use by disabled persons. (Image: Twitter)

Adilabad: The stage is set for polling for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat on Monday. There are a total of 2,200 polling stations and 10,560 polling staff on duty. The voters number 16, 52,148. EVMs were shifted to the polling booths with high security.

Adilabad collector and election nodal officer Rajarshi Shah appealed to the people to ensure peaceful polling. As many as 1515 elderly persons availed the home voting facility. Wheelchairs were kept at the polling booths for use by disabled persons.

Some 120 locations and 250 polling stations have been identified as sensitive. Central forces were deployed therein.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Adilabad Telangana Telangana News Rajarshi Shah Lok Sabaha Polls 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick