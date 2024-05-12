Stage Set for Polling for Adilabad Lok Sabha Seat

Adilabad: The stage is set for polling for the Adilabad Lok Sabha seat on Monday. There are a total of 2,200 polling stations and 10,560 polling staff on duty. The voters number 16, 52,148. EVMs were shifted to the polling booths with high security.

Adilabad collector and election nodal officer Rajarshi Shah appealed to the people to ensure peaceful polling. As many as 1515 elderly persons availed the home voting facility. Wheelchairs were kept at the polling booths for use by disabled persons.

Some 120 locations and 250 polling stations have been identified as sensitive. Central forces were deployed therein.