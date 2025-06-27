Stage set for grand Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Odisha’s Puri on Saturday

Puri (Odisha): The pilgrim town of Puri is all set to host the world-famous Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and His siblings on Saturday, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements in place to manage the massive influx of devotees.

Nearly two million devotees are expected to witness the centuries-old festival, which will see the deities — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Sudarshan — ride their ornate wooden chariots to the Gundicha Temple.

Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said around 200 platoons of police, eight companies of central paramilitary forces, bomb squads, dog squads, and anti-sabotage teams have been deployed to ensure foolproof security. Marine police will patrol the coast, while AI-powered surveillance and anti-drone systems will monitor crowd movement and traffic.

“The city has been divided into eight security sectors for effective management. A dedicated mobile app will provide real-time updates on traffic, parking, and advisories,” the DGP informed.

An integrated command and control centre will assist officials in handling emergencies and maintaining law and order.

Governor Hari Babu Khambampati, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his ministerial colleagues, Union ministers — Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Ashwini Vaishnaw, — and many other top dignitaries are most likely to attend the grand divine celebration.

Meanwhile, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan appealed to devotees to shun single-use plastics during the festival, underscoring the need for cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has also released the ritual schedule for the Ratha Yatra day, with the ceremonial Pahandi procession of the deities beginning at 9.30 am and chariot pulling slated for 4 pm.

All arrangements are aimed at ensuring a safe, smooth, and spiritually uplifting experience for the millions expected to converge on the holy city.