St Joseph’s feast culminates on a grand note

Hyderabad: The St Joseph’s feast was celebrated with special Mass across churches in the city till late on Wednesday night.



The highlight was the nine-day celebration at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gunfoundry. Following the commencement with a flag-hoisting on April 21 and recitation of the novena every day, the culmination was marked by a grand sermon of pontification high mass by Cardinal Poola Anthony. Priests of different parishes took part along with many devotees from across the city.

St Joseph was considered a worker and on this day, tools are placed at the altar seeking divine blessings. Meanwhile, a procession of the statue of St Joseph was taken out from the well-illuminated cathedral at Gunfoundry amid ringing of bells, which have historical significance, while participants rendered the worship hymns. The Mass choristers were all children, which was the special attraction.

According to vicar-general, Yeruva Balashowry Reddy, “the celebrations were on a grand scale on all the nine days. Every event attracted full attendance”.

Bearing breathtaking gothic architecture, the church building was completed in 1875.