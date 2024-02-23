ST Commission Chief Inquires About Death of Tribal Students

Viskhapatnam: AP ST Commission chairman Dr. D.V.G. Shankara Rao visited the tribal welfare ashram schools in Saraivalasa of Pachipenta mandal and Yarrasamantulavalasa in Makkuva mandal on Friday.

The commission chief asked wardens of hostels about the reasons for the death of tribal students. Dr. Shankara Rao checked out the food and accommodation facilities at the hostels. He interacted with teachers and students about the quality of food, accommodation facilities and education being imparted to the students. The ST commission chairman asked students to eat properly and directed wardens to provide healthy food containing proteins to students.





“It is necessary to focus on education, health and safety of students,” he underlined.