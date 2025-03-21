SSLC examinations commence across Karnataka

Dharwad: The SSLC examinations for the current academic year commenced across Karnataka on Friday, with senior officials in various districts inspecting exam centers to ensure security, infrastructure, and a stress-free environment for students.

Authorities across North Karnataka have taken steps to maintain transparency and fairness, ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the exams.

In Dharwad, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu and Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhuvanesh Patil welcomed students at the Malamaddi KE Board School with roses, pens, and sweets, encouraging them to write their exams with confidence.

“Through the Mission Vidya Kashi initiative, we have been preparing students for the exams over the past year, ensuring they face no fear or anxiety,” said DC Divya Prabhu. Officials also inspected various centers to ensure adequate facilities, including drinking water, ventilation, and proper seating arrangements.

Haveri Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vijayamahantesh B Danammanavar visited Lions English Medium School and Sir M. Visvesvaraya School, motivating students to write their exams fearlessly. He instructed officials to maintain a cheating-free environment and ensure proper water, lighting, and ventilation facilities at the exam centers.

In Bagalkot, DC Janaki K.M. and ZP CEO Shashidhar Kurera inspected centers at Anjuman High School and Adarsha Vidyalaya. They also visited the Public Education Department’s webcasting center, which monitors exam halls in real-time. Officials were directed to deploy additional staff for surveillance and prevent any irregularities.

In Vijayapura, Zilla Panchayat CEO Rishi Anand visited PDJ High School, Banjara High School, Shantiniketan English Medium School, BDA Society Girls' School, and Government Girls' School. He reviewed seating arrangements, CCTV surveillance, question paper security, and vigilance squads. Stressing the need for high-speed internet at webcasting centers, he directed officials to promptly address any technical issues to ensure seamless monitoring of 131 exam centers in the district.