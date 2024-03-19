SSC Exams: First day Attendance at 96.35%

Vijayawada: The SSC examinations started all over AP in a peaceful atmosphere on Monday. The APSRTC offered free bus services to the students for attending the exams and returning to their homes.

Director of government examinations, Devananda Reddy said here on Monday that the exams started with the first language paper. A total of 6,30,633 students appeared out of the 6,54,553 who had registered their names in 3473 centres across all the districts. The attendance percentage was 96.35.

Principal secretary to school education, Praveen Prakash, visited the examination centres – the St. Joseph High School, Gunadala, Vijayawada and the FIIT JEE International School, Vijayawada.

Commissioner of school education, Suresh Kumar, and Director of government examinations, Devananda Reddy, visited the examination centres at the ZP High School (Boys), Patamata, Vijayawada and ZP High School, Tadepalli, Guntur.

The district-level observers, district educational officers, assistant commissioners for government examinations and flying squads visited 1,220 examination centres across the state.

Project director of Samagra Shiksha, Srinivasa Rao, said 13 disabled students wrote the 10th class examinations using computers in Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School in Anantapur district. The students listened to the digital question papers without help from the scribe and typed the answers on the computer.

Last year, six students from RDT School, Anantapur, for the first time in the country, appeared for the exams in digital mode. Encouraged by this, 13 students wrote the exams twice and achieved a new record this time.