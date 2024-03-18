SSC Exams Begin Without Any Hitch

Hyderabad: Approximately, 5,08,385 candidates appeared for the SSC exams, which began across the state on Monday. Ironically, 72,877 of 73,204 candidates enrolled from Hyderabad, attended the exam. At 99.55%, this marks the percentage for Hyderabad.

At centre number 22166, a government girls high school, around 200 students from different schools, discussed the first language paper after the exam. Vaishnavi of Rosary Convent said, “The question paper was a smooth sail.”

K. Yeshwanth Reddy of Aliabad, said, “Questions number 14 and 15 were tough, while another student P. Mahikshith Ravindu of All Saint, said, “the exam started on time and we completed the exam on time.”

Md Fuqan from Kilwat said, “We are worried about sciences and math. We want to get into engineering and our scores in the main subjects matter during our admissions.”

Meanwhile, the district education officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, R. Rohini, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “I guess this is the first time that the exams started without a single pause. All the centers started the exams on time. All invigilators were present at their respective centres. There was no mass copying.”

On its part, TSRTC augmented its bus services according to the examination timings and destinations.