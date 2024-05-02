SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam Fee Date is May 16

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations has informed that the last date for paying examination fee for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Exam-June 2024 by candidates to the headmaster concerned is May 16. The exam will be conducted from June 3 to 13.



The fee can also be paid with a fine of Rs.50 up to two days before the commencement of the exam in their subject concerned. The exam fee for up to three and less than three subjects is Rs.110 while fee for more than three subjects is Rs.125.

The last date for remittance of fee by the headmaster in the sub-treasury or treasury branch of SBI is May 17 while the last date for submission of nominal rolls by the headmasters at DEOs office is May 20

If any of the above dates were declared as public holidays, the next immediate working day may be reckoned for the purpose. Due dates for remittance of examination fee will not be extended further under any circumstances, according to a press release.