SRM University wraps up grand INFINITUS 2024 techno-cultural fest

INFINITUS 2024 provided a diverse and thrilling experience for participants. From classical renditions and contemporary dance performances to captivating theatre productions, fashion shows, and creative art exhibits, the fest catered to all interests. Students also battled it out in intellectual quiz competitions, exhilarating esports tournaments, and photography contests. Interactive games like "How I Met Your Murderer" and "Mouse Busters: Water Gun Battle" added a dash of lighthearted amusement.

Beyond the competitive arena, the event featured electrifying pro-shows with renowned artists. Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan, Moksha Band, Haricharan, DJ Notorious, and a Telugu DJ enthralled the audience. Stand-up comedian Mouli's rib-tickling performance kept the crowds roaring with laughter. These shows drew over 8,000 attendees, including students and participants from across the country.

The event also offered a delightful experience with over 30 food stalls, recreational games, and a unique automobile expo showcasing luxury cars on campus.

In his closing address, Director-Student Affairs, Anil Kumar Nigam, lauded the participants. He said, "Each competition, performance, and exhibit showcased the dedication and passion of the students." Revathi B, Associate Director-Student Affairs, echoed this sentiment at the prize distribution ceremony. She said, "In my eyes, you are all winners. Your perseverance and commitment towards INFINITUS are commendable. Keep the spirit of innovation, creativity, and teamwork alive."