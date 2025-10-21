SRK Trolled for Sharing Photo with a Tilak

Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali post — featuring wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam, and the trio sporting tilaks — sparked an ugly wave of trolling online. While many fans showered the superstar with love, a section of social media users criticised him for wearing a tilak, calling him a “false Muslim.”

Coming swiftly to his defence, actor Shabana Azmi condemned the outrage in a powerful post on X. “Appalled to read that @iamsrk’s Diwali greeting invites the wrath of rabid Islamists! FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom. India’s beauty is in her Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb,” she wrote.

SRK’s monochrome photo, captioned “May your lives be lit up and happy,” had simply wished fans a happy Diwali — but it quickly became a target of religious trolling.

“Happy Diwali sir… don’t mind the trollers. Bade bade deshon mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain,” one fan wrote, echoing a line from his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.