Srisailam Upgrading Facilities for Devotees for Shivaratri

Kurnool: Srisailam temple authorities are focusing on devotee amenities in collaboration with the medical and health department, especially for those arriving on foot. The temple's plan includes providing water and shelter for Padayatra devotees who travel via Venkatapuram, Nagaluti, Damarlakunta, Peddacheruvu, Mathambavi, Bhimunikolanu, and Kailasadwaram.



As preparations for the Shivaratri Brahmotsavam, commencing on March 1, are underway, officials have initiated arrangements for the festival. During an inspection of the facilities for devotees arriving with the padayatra, executive officer D. Peddiraja, along with officials concerned, inspected the stairs of Kailasadwaram and Bhimuni Kolanu. They mentioned ongoing arrangements, including the construction of a spacious temporary shed at Kailasadwaram for devotees to rest in.







