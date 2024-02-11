Srisailam Temple Probes Bone Pieces Presence in Prasadam controversy

Kurnool: Srisailam temple authorities are investigating the discovery of bone-like pieces in Pulihora Prasadam served at the Bhramaramba Ammavaru temple on Friday. The incident has sparked concerns about kitchen hygiene and management practices.



A three-member committee led by deputy executive officer V. Ramanamma has been formed to probe the issue. They retrieved the suspected bone pieces from a devotee named Venugopal, who claimed it was not cinnamon as initially informed by the temple officials.



Food samples have been sent for laboratory testing, and Nandyal food inspector V. Venkata Ramudu denies the presence of bone pieces in the prasadam.



However, devotees remain apprehensive, citing the temple's initial downplaying of the incident and the seemingly discreet investigation.





