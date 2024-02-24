Srisailam Temple Announces Restricted Darshan during Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam

Kurnool: In anticipation of large crowds during the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavam (festival) from March 1 to 11, Srisailam Devasthanam has implemented some temporary changes to darshan procedures.

Sparsha Darshan (touching darshan) will be suspended from March 1 to 11. Arjitha sevas (special paid rituals) like Garbhalaya Abhishekam, Samuhika Abhishekam, and Kumkumarchana will be cancelled during this period. Only Alankara Darshan (viewing of adorned deities) will be available for all devotees during the Brahmotsavam. Siva Deeksha devotees with Irumudi (holy cloth bundle) can avail Sparsha Darshan for five days (March 1-5). Three Alankara Darshan queues will be operational: Rs 200, Rs 500, and Free Sarva Darshan.

Preparations are underway to enhance the pilgrim experience, including:

Decorative arches in Srisailam town.

Improved lighting at bathing ghats.

Shower facilities for holy baths at Pathalganga.

Barricades for queue management in the temple.