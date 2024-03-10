Srisailam Concludes Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam with Grand Ceremonies

Kurnool: The ten-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam at the Srisailam temple culminated in a series of grand rituals on Sunday.

The day witnessed the performance of Rudra homam, Chandi homam, Vasanthotsavam, Avabritham, Trishula Snanam, Dhwajaavarohanam (flag hoisting), Sadasyam, and Nagavalli.

The Purnahuti marked the grand finale of the Yagam, where offerings of incense, spices, pearls, corals, and new attire were made. During Vasanthotsavam, priests and scholars showered devotees with sacred vasantham. Following this, the Avabritha snanam saw Chandeeswara Swamy bathed at Sarasvi Pushkarini as per tradition. The day concluded with the Trishula Snanam (trident bath) ceremony.

Earlier, the first day of the Brahmotsavam began with the Dhwajaarohanam (flag hoisting) ceremony. Today, the flag was unfurled again on the main temple pole, signifying the traditional culmination of the event. Vedic scholars chanted Chaturveda Parayanam and stotras in praise of Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru throughout the day's rituals.