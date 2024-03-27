Srinivas-Sampath Win All India Seniors Tennis Ranking Championships TT Doubles Title

South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Division members A. Srinivas Rao (Senior Technician, Train Lighting) and K. Sampath Kumar (Technician Grade I, Marshaling Yard) bagged the doubles title in the 45-54 age category of the All India Seniors Tennis Championship held at Bhimavaram.

Srinivas and Sampath, who entered the fray as the third seeded players, defeated the top seed duo of Manikandan (Tamil Nadu) and K.V.N. Murthy (Telangana) in the finals. Earlier, they had defeated international players Subrahmanaya Gopala Krishnan and Sanjay Dharba in the semifinals to reach the final.

Narendra A. Patil, divisional railway manager, P. E. Edwin, ADRM (Infrastructure), M. Srikanth, ADRM (Operations), and Valleswara. B Thokala, senior divisional security commissioner & sports officer, SCR Vijayawada Division congratulated them for winning the title.