As lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the temple town, the authorities made special efforts to ensure a smooth and hassle-free celebration. A huge rush is anticipated for the auspicious Lingodbhava Darshan on Maha Shivaratri day.



The Devasthanam made the arrangements in coordination with the district administration and police.



Temporary structures like pandals, toilets, and bathing ghats have been erected along the Swarnamukhi river to accommodate the devotees.



"We have set up dedicated stalls along the queue lines and on the temple premises to provide food and drinking water. The queue line management has been planned meticulously to enable satisfactory darshan for all devotees," said a temple official.



The entire town has been decked up with vibrant flower decorations, colourful rangolis and LED lightings to add to the festive fervour.



With an expected footfall of around 1.5 lakh devotees on Maha Shivaratri, water, buttermilk and milk would be supplied free along the queue lines. Special emphasis has been laid on sanitation.



The 13-day Brahmotsavams marking Shivaratri commenced on March 3 and will culminate on March 13. Cultural programmes and Vahana Sevas are being organised daily.



The Tirupati district police in tandem with Devasthanam officials have put in place stringent security arrangements for the Lingodbhava Maha Abhishekam scheduled around midnight on Maha Shivaratri.



Meanwhile, the TTD has made elaborate arrangements at the Lord Kapileswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati for the Shivaratri festivities, including special queue lines, barricades, shamianas, and parking facilities.



Rituals will begin on Friday morning with a Mahanyasaka Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam followed by Rathotsavam (Bhogi Ratham) and the most important Nandi vahanam in the evening. A Lingodbhava Kaala Abhishekam will be performed from the midnight of Friday.

