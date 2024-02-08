Srikakulam Gears up for Sun Temple Fete

Visakhapatnam: The district administration of Srikakulam is preparing for the annual celestial festival, Rath Saptami, set to take place at the Arasavalli Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Srikakulam on February 16.

In anticipation of the grand event, a meeting of all department heads is scheduled for Friday to review the arrangements. The administration is bracing for an influx of over 1 lakh devotees, including visitors from neighbouring districts and south Odisha.

Discussions will take place of logistical aspects, including barricading, establishment of separate queue lines for darshan and Prasadam, and the provision of essential amenities such as generators, mobile toilets, water facilities, and control rooms. Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami, is significant in Hindu tradition.

Occurring on the seventh day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu month Magha, the festival symbolises the Sun-god Surya's turning of his chariot drawn by seven horses towards the northern hemisphere, marking the onset of spring and the harvesting season. Additionally, Ratha Saptami commemorates the birth of Surya, making it a joyous celebration known as Surya Jayanti.