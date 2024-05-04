Srikakulam: Collector Denies Reports of Employees Casting Vote Openly

Visakhapatnam: The concept of secret ballot seems to have been given a go bye in Narasannapeta assembly constituency in Srikakulam district on Saturday where government employees used postal ballots. As per reports, groups of employees entered the compartment and cast their ballots openly consulting each other. Video clips of the open ballot went viral in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.



Polling had to begin at 7 pm but due to delay in arrival of poll officials, the polling station was opened at 9.30 am. After the opening of the station, there was a rush of employees which led to confusion among the officials and voters.

There were also reports of YSRC activists hovering around the polling station and there were no police.

Denying the reports of open casting of votes, Srikakulam collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon said the returning officer confirmed him that the ballots were used in secrecy.

"There was a galata and confusion in the early hours but everything went off smoothly,’’ the collector said.