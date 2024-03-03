Top
Sridhar Babu Distributes Zero Bills to Free Power Beneficiaries

DC Correspondent
2 March 2024
Sridhar Babu Distributes Zero Bills to Free Power Beneficiaries
Minister D. Sridhar Babu distributes zero electricity bills to beneficiaries at Satyasainagar in Manthani. (Image: DC)

Karimnagar: The Congress is committed to implementing all its promises, assured IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu after distributing zero electricity bills to beneficiaries of free power up to 200 units under the Grujha Jyothi scheme in Satyasainagar, Manthani. Because of the poor shape of the economy left behind by the BRS government, the Congress government was implementing its schemes in a phased manner, he said. He urged the BRS to stop making meaningless allegations regarding the Kaleshwaram project after the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) exposed the lapses in designing and poor quality of construction works.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Karimnagar Telangana Telangana News Duddila Sridhar Babu Kaleshwaram Project 
India Southern States Telangana Karimnagar 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

