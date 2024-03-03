Karimnagar: The Congress is committed to implementing all its promises, assured IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu after distributing zero electricity bills to beneficiaries of free power up to 200 units under the Grujha Jyothi scheme in Satyasainagar, Manthani. Because of the poor shape of the economy left behind by the BRS government, the Congress government was implementing its schemes in a phased manner, he said. He urged the BRS to stop making meaningless allegations regarding the Kaleshwaram project after the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) exposed the lapses in designing and poor quality of construction works.