Sri Rama Navami: Religious fevour marks celestial wedding in Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: Religious fervor marked the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama with his consort Sita Devi on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami at Midhila stadium at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari offered ‘pattu vastraalu’ and ‘thalambralu’ to Lord Sri Rama and Sita Devi. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with two Ministers - Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Konda Surekha - was also present on the occasion.

Braving scorching heat, a large number of devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh attend the ceremony.

The Telangana Endowments department made elaborate arrangements for the successful conduct of the wedding ceremony on Wednesday and Sri Rama Mahapattabhishekam Mahostavam on April 18 at the temple.

Keeping in view the severity of day temperatures in Bhadrachalam, officials put up bamboo and cloth made pandals for the convenience of devotees in four lakh square feet of area near the temple, in addition to free shelters at Godavari Ghat and Vista Complex.

Separate LED screens were also put up to enable devotees to watch the wedding ceremony live.

Sufficient number of air coolers was also provided for devotees at Midhila stadium and special arrangements were made to supply free drinking water and butter milk to devotees apart from free food distribution, officials said.

The district administration set up 60 counters for free distribution of 250 quintals of ‘thalambralu’ besides 19 counters for sale of ‘laddu’ prasadam.