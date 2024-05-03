Sri Ganesh Vows More Funds for SCB

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly byelection Sri Ganesh on Thursday held door-to-door campaigning in Nehru Century colony and Pedda Kamela in Ward-7 of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

Accompanied by party leaders, community leaders, activists, Sri Ganesh met voters and sought their support for Congress in the bypoll.

He explained about the development programmes that he wants to undertake in the constituency in the next five years if he was elected as an MLA.

He said as an MLA representing the ruling party, he will be able to secure more funds for the development of the constituency, if given an opportunity to serve them.

Sri Ganesh pointed out the lack of development in SCB areas despite electing the Telugu Desam and BRS MLAs multiple times in the last two decades. He alleged that both the previous BRS government in the state and the BJP government at the Centre neglected the development of the SCB area in the past 10 years after making tall promises during elections.

He promised to bring Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to the constituency to hold a review meeting with officials on the development of SCB area soon after elections end in June and try to secure special funds to speed up development works.