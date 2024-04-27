Sri Ganesh Steps Up Campaigning in Secunderabad Cantonment

Hyderabad: Narayanan Sri Ganesh, Congress candidate for the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly byelection, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Trimulgherry and Ward No.7 in Secunderabad Cantonment on Saturday.

Local leaders from the BRS and the BJP joined the Congress in his presence of Sri Ganesh. They include Ward-4 Gandhi Colony president Surekha, founding president Krishna, vice-presidents Md Yakub, Padma, Yadamma and Sujath.

They said they were impressed by the functioning of the government in implementing its guarantees and for launching the long-pending expressway works in Secunderabad Cantonment by getting approvals for land acquisition from the defence ministry within a short period of time.

Addressing the street corner meetings, Sri Ganesh said that the BRS and the BJP had neglected the development of Secunderabad Cantonment. They were concerned more about their selfish political interests and adopted a confrontation attitude with each other.