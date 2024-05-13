Sporadic clashes overshadow impressive turnout in Bengal

Kolkata: Violence marred the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Election covering eight parliamentary constituencies, where many heavyweights were in fray, in West Bengal on Monday amid an average voter's turnout of 75.66%.



While Bolpur in Birbhum recorded highest polling 77.77%, Ranaghat clocked 77.46% followed by Bardhaman Purba- 77.36%, Krishnanagar- 77.29%, Birbhum- 75.45%, Berhampore- 75.36%, Bardhaman-Durgapur- 75.02% and Asansol- 69.43%.



Though the voter's turnout looked impressive, it was overshadowed by clashes between the ruling and opposition parties. Midnapore BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, who is contesting from Bardhaman-Durgapur seat this time, came under violent attacks twice.



On both the occasions, the blame went to the Trinamul Congress. Mr Ghosh remained unhurt however. In the afternoon, he was visiting Kopibagan at Kalna Gate. TMC workers pelted stones on his motorcade. One of the vehicles, an SUV, was hit. It's windshield was broken.



Mr Ghosh said that two central forces jawans, who were in his security cover and were in that vehicle, were injured. “TMC never allows people to cast their votes here. So I came here but was attacked. The Election Commission and police are silent,” he said.



TMC later accused his security personnel of injuring four of its workers. Earlier Mr Ghosh was targeted by TMC supporters at Tuilya village at Monteswar during his visit after a BJP agent was roughed up and driven out of a polling booth.



TMC supporters shouted ‘Go Back’ slogan at Mr Ghoshwho turned furious and got engaged in a tussle with them. Suddenly stone pelting began. Many vehicles were damaged. Mr Ghosh alleged police inaction. The scene was however completely different in the morning.

Mr Ghosh and his rival candidate from the TMC Kirti Azad, a former cricketer, were seen greeting each other during a visit to a polling booth. There was reports of clashes and electoral malpractices in Durgapur and Nadia, where two seats went to polls, also.



In comparison Berhampore where five time Congress MP Adhir Choudhury fought for his re-election against another former cricketer Yusuf Pathan of TMC, witnessed a peaceful polling. According to Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, it received 1705 complaints.

