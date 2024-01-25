SPMVV, SIHM Sign MoU to Promote Tourism, Hospitality edu.

Tirupati: On the occasion of National Tourism Day, Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam (SPMVV) and the State Institute of Hotel Management Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition (SIHMCT & AN) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on education and training programmes in tourism and hospitality.

The agreement was exchanged at the Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium at SPMVV on Thursday. SPMVV vice chancellor Prof. D. Bharathi and SIHMCT & AN principal Dr R. Ramana Prasad exchanged the agreements. The scope of the MoU includes skill training for students, joint certifications, facilitating training workshops and visits, faculty exchanges, monitoring of programmes, internships and more.

Prof. Bharathi emphasised SPMVV’s commitment to equipping students with leadership abilities and contemporary skills. She said the initiatives taken up as part of the MoU will enrich the learning experience for students pursuing careers in the rapidly growing tourism and hospitality sectors. “By integrating academic knowledge and industry required skills, the institute aims to develop a future-ready workforce to elevate innovation and standards in tourism and hospitality,” she explained.

Ramana Prasad spoke about the rising demand for trained professionals in hotels and restaurants. He said that the partnership will boost employment opportunities and fuel the expansion of tourism across Andhra Pradesh. “The event marked the beginning of a collaboration that brings together the expertise of an established university and a premier hospitality institute,” he added.