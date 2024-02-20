SPMVV Receives Rs 100 Crore Grant for Infrastructure, Research, and Teaching Enhancements

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) has secured a significant grant of Rs 100 crore from the ministry of education under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) initiative. This investment will serve as a major boost for the university's infrastructure, research capabilities, and teaching methodologies.

Infrastructure Development: Rs 50 crore will go towards constructing new facilities, including specialised research centers in drug development, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, and social innovation/sustainability. Additionally, the university plans to implement solar power systems for environmental sustainability.

Facility Renovation: Rs 15 crore will be dedicated to renovating existing infrastructure, including the audiovisual lab, humanities block, laboratories, exam center, and computer facilities.

Research Advancement: Rs 20.1 crore will be utilized to acquire state-of-the-art equipment such as thermogravimetric analyzers and flash chromatography, enhancing research capabilities in various fields.

Teaching Methodologies: Rs 14.9 crore will support initiatives like journal subscriptions, library digitization, e-content creation, and pedagogical workshops, aiming to improve teaching and learning experiences.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Bharathi highlighted this grant as a pivotal moment for SPMVV, representing the largest single investment in the university's history. “This will have a transformative impact on our infrastructure, research capacity, and teaching quality,” she stated. “We are committed to utilising these funds strategically to empower our students and faculty, positioning SPMVV as a leading centre for academic excellence and innovation.”