Spitting In Public To Attract Rs 250 Fine In Varanasi

VARANASI: In a step toward cleaner public spaces, the Varanasi Municipal Corporation is now imposing fines on individuals caught spitting in public.

Varanasi is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, and these new regulations are a vital step in the city's broader mission to maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards, as it is a popular spiritual and tourist destination.

While spitting in public will attract a fine of Rs 250, throwing litter or spitting from a vehicle will invite a penalty of Rs 1,000 under the Uttar Pradesh Solid Waste Management and Sanitation Rules 2021. Individuals found leaving food for stray animals on the streets would also be fined Rs 250.

Those found keeping garbage on their premises for over 24 hours or littering in open spaces such as parks, roads, or dividers will face a fine of Rs 500.

Pet owners who fail to clean up after their dogs' excretion in public places would be charged Rs 500, and dumping waste or animal remains into water bodies such as rivers, drains, or sewers would attract a fine of Rs 750.

The highest fine of Rs 5,000 is to be imposed for allowing water stagnation or creating unsanitary conditions that pose health risks.

Chewing pan is a common cultural phenomenon in this town, which is also renowned for its GI-tagged Banarasi pan. However, with the introduction of spitting fines, it remains to be seen how effectively this measure could be enforced.