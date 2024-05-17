Spirituality Returns to Tirupati as Festivals Overshadow Politics

Tirupati: As Tirupati is witnessing Thataiahagunta Gangamma Jatara and Sri Govindaraja Swamy Brahmotsavam, political rivalries that had gripped the city in recent weeks have given way to peace and devotion. Thataiahagunta Gangamma Jatara, a local folk festival now recognised as a state festival, began on Tuesday and will go on until May 21, culminating in the Viswaroopa Darshan on May 22. The jatara is in honour of Goddess Gangamma, the younger sister of Lord Venkateswara.

On the occasion, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) presented a "Sare" to the Goddess blessings from the elder brother. As is the tradition, TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy carried the Pattu vastrams for Goddess Gangamma. Thousands of devotees joined the procession led by Karunakar Reddy from his residence to Thataiahagunta Gangamma Temple.

On the other hand, Govindaraja Swamy Brahmotsavam began on Thursday with the auspicious hoisting of the Garuda Dhwaja Patam amidst Vedic chants. Earlier, priests paraded the Govindaraja, Dhwajapatam, Chakrattalwar and Parivara deities through the four Mada streets on Tiruchi. The evening featured a lively procession of Lord Govindaraja on Pedda Sesha vahanam, attracting thousands of devotees who offered Harathi to the deities.

As per the Thataiahagunta Gangamma Temple's lore dating back to the era of local Tirupati chieftains, Gangamma rose to protect women from harassment and defeated the tyrants. In her remembrance, residents don disguises for seven days during the Jatara, symbolising the Goddess's tactics to lure out the tyrant. During the festival, households offer refreshing drinks like buttermilk and Ambali to the devotees, apart from Pongal.