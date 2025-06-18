SpiceJet Passengers Force Staffer to Eat Biryani After Flight Delay

A video showing angry SpiceJet passengers in Pune forcing a ground staff member to eat biryani has gone viral on multiple social media platforms. The incident reportedly occurred after passengers faced a delay on the SpiceJet flight. The passengers were upset over the quality of food provided due to the delay and in protest insisted on the airline staff eating the same biryani that was served to them.





In the footage, a frustrated passenger can be seen asking a SpiceJet staff member, “Tu kyu nahi khayega? Hum kutte hai? Ye khana tu khayega. Kha, yahin sab ke saamne kha. (Why won’t you eat it? Are we dogs? You will eat it. Eat it here in front of everybody).” In response to this, the staffer can be seen eating the Biryani and claiming it is fine, making the passengers even more furious, with the same passenger shouting, “Dimaag kharab mat kar, baith ja aaram se (Don’t mess with my head, sit down quietly),” as the staffer walks away.





SpiceJet has recently addressed the controversy, stating that, “We strongly deny the claims being made in connection with the video in question. The food served to passengers was fresh and of good quality. It was procured from an authorised vendor who supplies packaged food not only to SpiceJet but also to several other airlines operating at the airport, as well as to customers within the terminal. Our ground staff carries out their responsibilities diligently and to the best of their abilities.” Further, the airline defended the staffer’s behavior, and condemned the verbal abuse and unwarranted physical conduct.





The incident had reportedly taken place two weeks ago, although the airline refused to reveal the exact date and flight number.



