Speeding Swift Car Hits Pedestrian, Rams Into Poles in Surendranagar

A shocking case of reckless driving was caught on CCTV in Gujarat’s Surendranagar, where a speeding Swift car hit a pedestrian before crashing into two poles. The accident occurred in the Zoravarnagar area, leaving the victim in critical condition.

The CCTV footage shows the car speeding through the road, striking the pedestrian with immense force. The vehicle then lost control, ramming into two poles before coming to a halt. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian grievously injured.

Immediate medical assistance was provided, and the victim was first rushed to a local hospital in Surendranagar. Given the severity of the injuries, he was later transferred to Rajkot for advanced treatment. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim, but his condition remains critical.

The car involved in the accident, a Swift, was reportedly speeding at the time of the incident. Local residents and witnesses have expressed concern over the increasing cases of reckless driving in the area.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident, and efforts are underway to identify the driver responsible for the crash. Authorities have also appealed to the public to provide any relevant information that could help in the investigation.

The incident has raised alarms about road safety in Surendranagar, with local residents calling for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such accidents in the future.