Speeding Car Rams into Hapur Hotel, One Dead

A tragic incident unfolded late on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, where a speeding car lost control and crashed into the Raja Ji Haveli Hotel situated along National Highway-9. The shocking moment was captured by the hotel’s CCTV camera and footage of the crash has since gone viral online.

Ajit, a resident of Bulandshahr who had come to the hotel to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday, died on the spot due to the impact. Two others sustained serious injuries and were initially rushed to a nearby government hospital. They were later shifted to Devnandini Hospital in Hapur for advanced treatment.