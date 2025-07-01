 Top
Home » Nation

Speeding Car Rams into Hapur Hotel, One Dead

Nation
DC Correspondent
1 July 2025 5:21 PM IST

Man dies while celebrating girlfriend’s birthday; CCTV captures fatal crash on NH-9

Speeding Car Rams into Hapur Hotel, One Dead
x
A speeding car ploughed into Raja Ji Haveli Hotel in Hapur, killing one and injuring two, as the driver fled the scene.

A tragic incident unfolded late on Monday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, where a speeding car lost control and crashed into the Raja Ji Haveli Hotel situated along National Highway-9. The shocking moment was captured by the hotel’s CCTV camera and footage of the crash has since gone viral online.

Ajit, a resident of Bulandshahr who had come to the hotel to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday, died on the spot due to the impact. Two others sustained serious injuries and were initially rushed to a nearby government hospital. They were later shifted to Devnandini Hospital in Hapur for advanced treatment.

Eyewitnesses said the car was travelling at high speed when it suddenly veered off the road and smashed into the hotel premises. The exact cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Following the crash, the driver fled the scene. Police teams have begun scanning nearby CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and arrest the absconding driver. The incident has triggered outrage and calls for better enforcement of traffic regulations on the busy highway.

Authorities have assured swift action and urged drivers to follow speed limits to prevent such fatal accidents.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
car accident cars speeding car One killed 
Rest of India Uttar Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X