Spectacular Air Show Marks 93rd Air Force Day in Guwahati

The Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrated its 93rd Air Force Day on Sunday with a breathtaking air show at Lachit Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra, showcasing the courage, discipline, and precision of its personnel.

This year’s theme, “Infallible, Impervious and Precise,” highlights the IAF’s commitment to operational excellence, resilience, and accuracy in safeguarding India’s skies.

Nearly 60 aircraft—including Rafale, Su-30 MKI, Mirage, Tejas (LCA), and Apache helicopters—participated in the aerial display, performing stunning manoeuvres that thrilled thousands of spectators.

The event was attended by Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh.

The fly-past featured formations named after iconic landmarks of the Northeast—Lachit, Kaziranga, Manas, Haati (Elephant), and Barak—symbolising the region’s heritage blended with the might of modern aviation. The LCA Tejas, flying under the call sign “Lachit,” opened the display as a tribute to Assamese war hero Lachit Barphukan, while Apache helicopters under the call sign “Rhinoceros” honoured the region’s wildlife.

Adding a local touch, a segment of the air show featured a musical tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, with his popular track “Mayabini Ratir Bukut” accompanying aerial stunts.

Authorities issued a NOTAM for the duration of the show, with seven major air bases across Assam and West Bengal—including Guwahati, Tezpur, Hasimara, and Bagdogra—placed on operational alert.

A defence spokesperson said the celebrations aimed to inspire youth, honour the IAF’s legacy, and strengthen public engagement with the armed forces. “This year’s Air Force Day is not just a display of aerial skill but also a tribute to the dedication and sacrifice of our air warriors,” he added.