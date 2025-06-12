Special Vande Bharat Trains to Aid Stranded Passengers in Ahmedabad

In the aftermath of the tragic plane crash near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Indian Railways has stepped in to assist stranded passengers by operating special Vande Bharat trains from Ahmedabad. With flight operations suspended temporarily due to ongoing rescue and investigation efforts, many passengers and their families have been left without immediate travel options.

Railway officials confirmed that while the exact number of special trains has not yet been finalized, enough Vande Bharat services will be deployed based on demand and necessity. The Railway Ministry is closely coordinating with state authorities and airport officials to assess passenger requirements and ensure smooth transportation to various destinations.

“These special Vande Bharat trains are being arranged to minimize inconvenience for those who had travel plans affected by the ongoing situation at Ahmedabad airport,” an official said. The decision reflects Indian Railways' rapid response mechanism during emergencies, providing fast and efficient connectivity to those impacted.

The move comes as rescue teams continue their operations at the crash site, and regular flight schedules remain suspended at the airport.