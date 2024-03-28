Top
Home » Nation

Special Teams Nab 4 for Sale of IPL Tickets

Nation
DC Correspondent
27 March 2024 8:15 PM GMT
Special Teams Nab 4 for Sale of IPL Tickets
x
Police dressed in mufti identified four suspects selling IPL complimentary passes in black and took them into custody, police sources said. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Special teams of Uppal police deployed for the IPL match at RGIC stadium on a tip-off detained a group of culprits involved in selling IPL match tickets around the stadium on Wednesday evening.

Due to acute shortage of tickets and a high demand, several cricket fans who could not get tickets gathered in front of the stadium and were taking a chance of buying tickets in black, police said.

Police dressed in mufti identified four suspects selling IPL complimentary passes in black and took them into custody, police sources said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Telangana News Telangana special news RGIC IPL Match 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X